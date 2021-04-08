GIs it only a few days or several weeks? The fact is: The Brandenburg State Environment Agency has still not issued the final approval for the Tesla plant in Grünheide. The showcase project of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) was supposed to get the green light last summer. But it was autumn, winter and now spring. The last-mentioned date – until the end of March – passed without anything happening.

However, little of this is noticeable on the construction site on the edge of the A10 south-east of Berlin. The factory halls have long been up and the interior work is in full swing. Tesla fans, who meticulously document the construction progress with their drones, last saw how cranes from the Bang brand and robots from Dürr were delivered. Photos indicate that the first desks are already on the office floors. In short: everything looks as if the ambitious schedule of the American electric car manufacturer is set to continue. According to this, production in Grünheide should start in July, with 12,000 employees then producing half a million electric cars a year.

Concern for the water supply

The hustle and bustle on the construction site is made possible by Paragraph 8a of the Federal Immission Control Act. According to this, the authorities can approve individual construction measures if the applicant undertakes to tear everything down again if necessary. Tesla has now applied for and received around a dozen of these preliminary approvals. Like so much about the factory, it does not want to say how much money the company has already built into the sand in the Brandenburg region. The total investment for the plant as a whole is estimated at more than 5 billion euros.

Brandenburg’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Jörg Steinbach (SPD), prefers no longer to mention a schedule. Nothing should give the impression that the Ministry of Economics is putting pressure on the environmental authority. Steinbach does not see any imminent damage to its reputation due to the slow approval process. “Today it can already be seen that the commitment of the state authorities in the course of the construction process is being positively registered around the world and we are being recognized,” he told the FAZ. There is no better advertising. ”Now he can only hope that the environmental authorities won’t thwart the project after all. This would be a meltdown not only for Brandenburg, but for Germany as a whole. Even if very few expect it to come to that, it is not entirely out of the question.

The cutting down of the pine forest, the relocation of bats, the traffic associated with the plant: opponents of the project have many points of criticism. The public hearing lasted eight days in September, and the minutes were 1250 pages long, which is one of the reasons why the environmental review takes so long. The main concern of environmentalists is water supply. The local water association has expressed its skepticism several times. The supply is secured for the first expansion stage of the plant, but not yet for the other construction phases. There is no doubt that this should exist. Tesla also wants to build a battery factory on the site. A warehouse, for which Tesla has already received preliminary approval, could be used for this. However, such a change in use of the hall would not go without a permit. Tesla has not yet applied for this.