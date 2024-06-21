Home page World

Rebecca Fulle

Several people were seriously injured in an explosion in Bolzano. It is the second major fire in the city within a short period of time. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating.

Bolzano, South Tyrol – An explosion occurred in a warehouse in the industrial area of ​​the South Tyrolean provincial capital Bolzano (Italy) during the night of Thursday (June 20) to Friday (June 21). According to local and national media reports, several people were seriously injured.

Number of injured rises to eight people: Explosion at “Aluminium srl”

Shortly after midnight, an explosion shook the South Tyrolean capital. The company Aluminium srl in Toni Ebner Street was affected. The cause is still unknown. The Bozen plant has been producing aluminium since 1936, according to the website. According to the plant’s own information, it is the market leader on the European market.

The explosion at a factory in Bolzano has called numerous firefighters into action. Symbolic image. © Imago/7aktuell/Marc Gruber

After the explosion, a fire broke out in the warehouse. This was reported by several media outlets. Several employees were seriously injured by the flames. South Tyrol Online reports a total of six injured. The Italian news channel RAI News and the Italian local newspaper Trentino Corriere write that the number has already risen to eight injured.

The employees injured by burns were distributed to different hospitals – some to the intensive care unit in Bolzano hospital, others by rescue helicopter to clinics specializing in burns in Verona, Bavaria, Milan and Padua. This is according to a report by South Tyrol Online out.

Investigations initiated: Numerous emergency services on site

Several emergency services from various fire departments, rescue services and the police were deployed. The public prosecutor’s office in Bolzano has now launched an investigation. For this reason, the Bolzano professional fire department, which was also on site, cannot provide any pictures of the operation. This has a IPPEN.MEDIA-Request.

The images from the plant’s video cameras are currently being evaluated to reconstruct the events, writes Trentino CorriereArno Kompatscher, Governor of South Tyrol, speaks to the Corriere of a “very serious accident”. He called for “close cooperation between the authorities to reconstruct the incident”.

At the beginning of May, there was a major fire in Bolzano when a charging station factory was in flames. A large column of smoke could be seen from afar and a school also had to be evacuated. (ful)