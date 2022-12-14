It is essential to understand the core features real lightsabers must have so that you don’t buy a fake one. The real lightsabers are the closest replicas of lightsabers.

Lightsabers look quite similar to a sword and consist of a plasma beam and hilt. The authentic lightsabers have blades and hilts that also have the lights up when activated.

You may have color customization as per your choice and preference. They also include sound effects like crackling and humming when your lightsaber hits the other one to ensure that they are the closest version of lightsabers.

Things to consider when buying a lightsaber

The lightsabers are an exceptional invention and a signature weapon of famous movies and series that made sure everyone loves them. There are countless varieties of lightsabers in the market. But you need to understand the below-mentioned points to ensure that you purchase the best one.

Design

One vital point to keep in mind is the design of the lightsaber. There are various lightsabers in Star Wars, like standard, dual-phase, double-bladed, neo pixel lightsaber etc. When purchasing a lightsaber, take a close look at the handle. Ensure that its handle is durable enough. If it is made up of plastic, don’t make the mistake of purchasing it. Instead, choose a metal blade as it is more robust and durable and can burn, cut, and melt through most substances easily.

Sound effects

If you come across a lightsaber that looks precisely like a lightsaber but has no sound effect, refrains from buying it, as you are just wasting your money. A lightsaber without those crackling and sparkling sounds wouldn’t be a lightsaber. Therefore, look for a lightsaber that has a sound effect. They make different sounds, such as humming, buzzing, etc.

Blade lights

Another thing that you should look for is that the lightsabers must have visual effects. You can select a black lightsaber created by the first Mandalorian lightsaber or a purple lightsaber, a distinct blade color that isn’t commonly seen, or any other color of your choice. The blade light and sound effects look incredibly authentic and gorgeous.

A blade that may have a color switching function is considered better as every time it is switched on for use, it lights up with a different color.

Cost

When you purchase a lightsaber, price is an essential factor to consider. Price determines which one you should buy and whether the seller charges the right price.

You should first figure out how much you are ready to pay. You should also check the various qualities and characteristics of the lightsaber and determine whether it deserves the price.

Before you go to purchase a lightsaber, you should conduct thorough research. Look for a lightsaber while keeping the above points in mind. You can ask your friends and relative for a recommendation. You can also read as many reviews as possible, as this will give you an insight into the product and the seller and then pick the ideal one for you.