The Dubai Health Authority has identified several factors that may increase the chances of developing breast cancer in women, especially since many women who develop this disease do not have known factors.

According to the authority, the risk factors are “sex, smoking, obesity, advanced age, eating fatty foods, late pregnancy, hormonal therapy, drinking alcohol, exposure to rumors, and taking birth control pills.”

The authority continued, “The factors also include genetics and a woman’s family history, abstaining from breastfeeding, early menstruation, and delaying menopause to be after the age of 55 years.”

And about the most prominent symptoms of breast cancer, the appearance of lumps or gatherings in the breast or underarm area, a change in the nipple, to retract into the breast, as well as changes in the breast skin, areola or wrinkling, or the pits are like the shape of orange skin, and a change in the size of And the shape of the breast, where a clear asymmetry appears, and finally the discharge of secretions or blood from the nipple.