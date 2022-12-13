The word business is derived from the word busy, and profit-making is the primary target of any business. But businesses need funding for start and further establishment, growth, and development. This funding is either done by the stakeholders or business people, usually taking up loans from financial institutions to set up the business. Banking and financial entities, such as commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and government-owned banks, provide favorable business loans for various purposes, from acquiring new machinery/equipment and recruiting and training staff to increase the company’s commercial opportunities. When taking up a loan, one of the significant aspects is reading and analyzing the business loan interest rates. It is one of the most essential accepts for every borrower before taking a loan from any source.

Different lenders offer loans at different rates, which depend on factors like the nature of the business, the amount and duration of the loan, previous records of the loan, etc. Financial entities calculate the interest rates through a business loan EMI calculator since manually calculating the monthly EMI amount can be time-consuming. They consider loan number, tenure, and interest rate, which shows the EMI and the overall interest one must pay. Corporate hubs and large organizations often use various alternatives in the loan industry to supply their financial needs, including Non-Banking Financial Corporations, traditional banks, government agencies, and even crowd-funding.

Besides these, some factors affect the business loan interest rates, although it is taken from any source. A few of them are as follows: –

Nature of Business – the primary factor affecting the loan interest rate is the nature of business, which suggests what kind of business is being conducted by the loan bearer. The type of business should be positive, and the place of doing business should not be on the denylist. Also, the products or services should contribute to the betterment and development of the public, which is further associated with profit-making in business.

Business Experience –matters a lot because it is considered that a well-established business is more likely to be secured and has a lesser chance of not being able to repay the loan. Also, with the longer duration of the business, it is often easier to pursue lenders to charge a lower interest rate for expanding the business.

Annual Turnover – is an essential parameter in deciding the loan’s interest rate to be charged. It is observed that if the business turnover is high, the rate of interest tends to be lower. The EMI amount will be lower, as compared to the situation where turnover is poor and not up to the lender’s satisfaction, so he tends to charge a higher interest rate, leading to a higher EMI amount.

Repayment History – plays an integral in setting the loan’s interest rate. If the repayment track is sound, and every EMI is deposited well in time without any miss, one is more likely to get a lower interest rate. In a few situations, credit score tends to be good, but the repayment track record is not good, so in such a situation, the lender charges high or low-interest rates as per their choice.

Thus, one should keep a clean history of repayments and maintain goodwill to get the loan at a lower interest rate without any hassle.