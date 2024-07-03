Factories | The acoustic disc company from Jyväskylä says that it has received financing for the Kiteen factory

Factories|Aisti plans to make wood fiber acoustic panels. It’s about more than 20 million in funding.

Acoustic discs manufacturer Aisti from Jyväskylä says that he received funding to build a commercial factory in Kitee.

Production at North Karelia’s Kitee is scheduled to start in 2026, and the annual capacity is planned to be 2.5 million square meters of acoustic panels.

Aisti plans to make wood fiber acoustic panels.

Company collected 26 million euros in the ongoing funding round, the company said on Wednesday. Aisti says that it has secured equity financing from new and existing investors as well as capital and bank loan financing. Ely-Keskus Etelä-Savo has also given the company a development and investment grant, which the company describes as significant.

New investors were secured with the agreement at the end of June, and financing has also been strengthened with additional investments from current investors, loan financing and a capital loan from the Climate Fund. According to the release, the current investors include the Finnish companies Maki.vc and Valve Ventures.

Aisti estimates that it will confirm the rest of the investments during the coming fall, when the company can start building the factory.

According to the company, EUR 23 million is required to start the first phase of disk production. The total size of the project is approximately 29 million.

Sensory was founded in 2019. It uses wood fiber in acoustic panels. According to the company, wood fiber acoustic panels can be used instead of stone and glass wool based acoustic panels.

Aisti says that he has developed a process to create building materials from wood fiber by using foam lamination technology. The technology can also be used to produce thermal insulation, packaging materials and material used in composites, the company says.

According to the company, the plates are recyclable.

Currently, Aisti has a research and pilot facility in Jyväskylä.

Correction 3.7. at 18:58: Kitee’s planned annual capacity is 2.5 million square meters, not square kilometers.