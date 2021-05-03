The progressive lifting of restrictions due to the end of the third wave in almost all the autonomous communities since the end of February caused the increase in production in Spanish factories to begin to take off in March and hit a record in April. According to the PMI purchasing index prepared by IHS Markit, the manufacturing sector it rose eight tenths in April to 57.7 points marking the highest rate since late 1999, more than 20 years ago.

In the PMI index, data above 50 points indicates expansion of activity and below, contraction. The growth in activity was supported by strong increases in both national and international demand, which increased the pace of new orders, production and employment. Still, there are still important supply-side constraints by the persistent shortage of products that have caused the increase of the costs, according to IHS Markit explains.

Evolution of the PMI index for the manufacturing sector. / IHS Markit

“Demand was higher both domestically and abroad: New orders for exports increased at the strongest rate since February 2018 amid reports of higher sales around the world, including North Africa and Latin America,” explains the report. In addition, the data of the expectations among manufacturers they remained historically high in the latest survey period. Strengthening order books prompted companies to increase their production volumes, and growth was again strong, albeit slightly below its 39-month high recorded last March.

Companies too they hired more staff to try to cope with growing workloads, and employment increased at the strongest rate since the beginning of 2018. Purchasing activity also increased dramatically as companies, anticipating that product shortages would persist, sought to increase sales stocks reserves.

Thus, although the first quarter ended with a 0.5% drop in GDP, all the data suggest that the second quarter will be better and the economic recovery will take hold in the second half of the year, although everything will depend on the good progress of consumption and tourism in summer.