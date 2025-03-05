Factorenergy Continue betting on the shared self -consumption through Solar communitiesan initiative that is carrying out in various locations throughout Spain.

The company already has an operational solar community in La Pobla de Claramuntin the region of the anoia (Barcelona), which will supply with renewable energy to the equivalent of 200 families or between 20 and 30 companies in the area, without them having to carry out any their own installation.

The differential value of this project lies in its operation model, which is divided into two phases. On the one hand, Factorenergia is responsible for the installation of the Solar plant on the deck of a “solar host”in this case, an industrial ship of AGROCOMERTIAL CLARAMUNTlocated in Els plans d’arau.

On the other hand, any neighbor, either a home or a companylocated less than two kilometers from this plant, you can subscribe to this model under a Monthly quota To receive the energy generated, without the need to perform any additional installation or manage permits, and becoming called “Solar Subscriber”.

One of the main obstacles to the adoption of solar energy has historically been the high initial cost associated with the installation of photovoltaic plates. However, this model eliminates that barrier, allowing customers to enjoy solar energy without having to worry about management.

As he points out Antoni Franquesa, director of the Factorenergia Energy Transition Department: “The main advantage of solar communities is that the person who adheres does not have to make any type of investment, but enjoys exactly the same benefits as if he had a system of self -consumption of his own.” In addition, it adds Franquesa, “subscribers can access significantly more economical energy, with a cost up to 50% lower compared to the usual price. All this, without forgetting that the energy produced by solar panels, whose durability is exceptional, is 100% renewable, avoiding CO2 emissions and waste production.”

Apart from the solar community of La Pobla de Claramunt, Factorenergia is developing this model in more than forty projects nationwide, among which the communities of Palafrugell (Girona), Albinyana (Tarragona) and Paterna (Valencia).