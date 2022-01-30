X Factor is more than a musical reality, is a show in which, week by week, they look for the new international voices of Colombia. However, no one will have it that easy. In its new installment, it will have camps in each city, chairs and confrontations between the categories of groups, men, women and over 25 years. Everything to get to the galas and win in the final. You certainly won’t want to miss this singing show.

In the following note you will know how to tune in to the show, what time to get hooked on the premiere and more details about the X Factor Colombiathe program that promises to excite and make the whole world sing.

Live: [ESTRENO] Factor X Colombia 2022 – LIVE The first classified of the night is… The audition of María Angelica, who interprets the ballad “Llorona”, dazzles and moves each of the judges. “You love music and music loves you,” Judge Rosana tells him. They all yell their “yes” in unison for the first contestant to make it past the camps. Photo: RCN capture. Bryan does not convince the jury Bryan, a young rapper, sings his own song dedicated to his pregnant wife. Neither the lyrics nor his voice convinced the panel of judges. They only highlight his energy and personality. No one votes for the contestant. Photo: RCN capture. First audition begins Jaime Rodríguez, 64, sings ‘La flaquita’ in the first audition of the night. The comic contestant confesses that he “doesn’t sing anything” and says that his favorite jury is Piso 21. The PREMIERE of Factor X Colombia begins During the presentation of the judges, an introductory video of the Colombian group Piso 21 appears. This is how the first program of Factor X Colombia begins! Today begins a new season of Factor X Colombia This Saturday, January 29, from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time), the largest musical show in Colombia and the world returns. Who will be the new voices and what will the jury say about them? Find out tonight and don’t miss the PREMIERE chapter of Factor X 2022, only on Canal RCN and The Republic Shows.

When does X Factor 2022 premiere?

The Colombian version of the musical reality returns to the screens This Saturday, January 29. This program can not only be seen on Colombiabut in several countries of Latin America.

Factor X is an international reality show that will be broadcast in Colombia via RCN. Photo: RCN

Who will be the jurors?

Those in charge of qualifying the participants of the X Factor Colombia are the following:

Rosana: Spanish singer-songwriter with a career spanning more than 20 years, nine musical albums and more than 15 million records sold worldwide.

Carolina Gaitan: Colombian singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. She participated in the Spanish dubbing of the Disney movie Encanto.

Joseph Gaviria: singer, producer and composer who has extensive experience in discovering new music stars. He has collaborated with more than 100 Ibero-American artists in different genres around the world. He also produces the reality musical.

Floor 21: Colombian reggaeton and Latin pop group that has won Diamond Records in Colombia and Mexico. They were also in the Top Billboard for tropical music and Top 50 on Spotify with several of their hits.

José Gaviria, Rosana, Piso 21 and Carolina Gaitán will make up the panel of judges for the musical reality show. Photo: RCN Channel

Who will be the presenters of Factor X?

In this new installment of the singing reality show, the actress and beauty queen Laura Barjum will present each number at the gala, while the singer Orlando Linan will accompany the participants and their relatives backstage.

What is Factor X Colombia about?

Factor X Colombia is a music competition reality whose objective is, week after week, to find new national singing talents to travel the world with their voices.

Carolina Gaitán with the Colombian group Piso 21. Photo: Canal RCN

X Factor 2022: schedule

The program X Factor Colombia will be issued Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 pm (Colombian and Peruvian time) .

What channel will Factor X broadcast?

X Factor Colombia will be transmitted through the signal of RCN Channel. It can also be viewed from the official page of the Colombian channel.

How to see Canal RCN LIVE?

To tune in RCN Channel, You have to connect to channel 15 from the Terrestrial Digital Television (DTT) frequency in Colombia, as well as from Google Play and the App Store, on any mobile device with an Android or IOS operating system, where you can download the application of RCN, which will allow you to view its content for free.

Where to see the premiere of X Factor 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

If you do not want to miss any moment of the Colombian singing program, connect to the broadcast LIVE Y FREE that La República Espectaculos will perform as soon as the show starts.