American scientists have named a factor that significantly reduces mortality from coronavirus. Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine published his work in PLOS ONE magazine.

According to experts, among patients infected with coronavirus with normal levels of vitamin D in the blood, there are significantly fewer severe cases and deaths. So, among people over 40, the mortality rate of those who had enough substance in the body is 51.5 percent lower than among the rest. The scientists also point out that getting enough vitamin D can help prevent complications like cytokine storms.

Earlier, scientists at Rockefeller University (USA) disclosed that life-threatening and fatal cases of COVID-19 are associated with impaired functioning of the immune system. According to the findings of the researchers, at least 3.5 percent of the patients studied with severe COVID-19 have mutations in genes involved in antiviral defense.