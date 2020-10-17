People with the first blood group are at the lowest risk of contracting coronavirus, the severity of the course of the disease also depends on this, according to the journal Blood Advances.

Experts from Denmark compared the data of over 473 thousand people tested on CoViD-19. Among those who passed a positive test, there were the fewest patients with the first blood group. Scientists explain this by the fact that the first blood group does not contain erythrocyte antigens that allow the virus to enter the body.

Prior to this, studies in China, the United States and Iran showed that people with blood group II are more likely to die from complications caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported that Russia will create a drug that stops the multiplication of coronavirus. Today the drug is at the stage of preclinical trials.