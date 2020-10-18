Scientists from the UK have named a factor that doubles the risk of death from COVID-19. Reported by The Telegraph.

According to scientists at Imperial College London, kidney disease doubles the risk of death in coronavirus.

Experts analyzed data from 372 infected patients who were admitted to intensive care units in four hospitals in London and Birmingham between March 10 and July 23. 216 patients had kidney problems, chronic or caused by infection, of which 107 patients died. At the same time, of the remaining 156 infected without any kidney pathologies, 32 people died.

Scientists attribute this to the effect of coronavirus infection on the body as a whole, “cross-linking” between the lungs and kidneys, and the use of toxic agents in the treatment of the disease.

Earlier, researchers from the University of Liverpool identified a factor that six times increases the risk of death from coronavirus. We are talking about the sequential illness of influenza and COVID-19. Scientists conducted an experiment on mice. Some of them were infected with the coronavirus, others were sequentially infected with the flu and the coronavirus. According to the results of the study, it became known that the disease in rodents from the second group was more severe.