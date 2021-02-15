The provision of the body with vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, significantly reduces the number of cases of severe coronavirus. Such a factor was revealed by Vera Kodentsova, Chief Researcher of the Vitamins and Mineral Substances Laboratories of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Research Center of Nutrition and Biotechnology”, at the NSN press conference.

According to her, people whose content of these vitamins and microelements was normal found themselves in an advantageous position: they were less likely to get sick with COVID-19, and in case of infection they transferred the infection easier.

Kodentsova clarified that vitamins should be consumed in the doses recommended on the package and should not be expected to produce a “super effect” from them. So, the norm of vitamin D is 10 milligrams per day, the maximum is 15 milligrams. At the same time, it is this compound that Russians most often lack, the scientist pointed out. She advised taking vitamin complexes to create conditions for their better absorption.

At the same time, Tatyana Kusayko, deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy, added that an overdose of vitamins can also be dangerous, especially in pediatric practice. “Vitamin D hypervitaminosis in no way has a positive effect on the child’s body,” she said.

Earlier, the doctor said that the intake of vitamins and missing microelements would help strengthen the immune system. You also need to adjust your lifestyle: it is worth switching to proper nutrition, walking at least half an hour a day and sleeping from six to nine hours.