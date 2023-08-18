Platelets are a type of blood cell that alert the immune system to an injury and aid in clotting. Now it turns out that platelet factor 4 (Pf4) is also a cognitive enhancer. Among the various recent international studies, surveys and findings carried out by Artemisia Foundation, a non-profit organization of the Artemisia Lab network of clinical and diagnostic centers, have highlighted that “this protein invigorates the immune system by decreasing all the pro-aging factors and counteracting inflammation, thus bringing more plasticity and greater lucidity and cognitive ability to the brain” , explains the Foundation itself in a note. A real anti-aging elixir.

In particular, in the light of activities carried out in various countries, Marcello Faggioli, specialist in Endocrinology and metabolic diseases, ozone therapist, head of the Artemisia Lab sector research area, argues that “the subject who receives a large self-blood infusion followed by a paet, i.e. an injection of a small amount of intramuscular blood, obtains an enormous supply of Pf4 such as to induce a repairing effect on the structures undergoing degeneration and produce an improvement in circulation – neoangiogenesis – causing beneficial effects on memory long and medium term both in Sma (spinal muscular atrophy) and in natural and premature aging. Furthermore, it reduces fatigue recovery times after sports and physical activity and reduces the harmful effects of chemo and radiotherapy”.

“In the final analysis – he continues – we can say that it improves coenaesthesia (general sensation relating to the internal viscera and their vegetative activity) and rebalances the redox system of oxidative stress”.

“At the Artemisia Foundation in Rome we have been dealing with some pathologies for a few months, such as fibromyalgia, long Covid and oncological pathologies. The satisfaction for the decisive and long-term improvements for fibromyalgia is immense. Rebirth, it is not an exaggeration, in the long Covid – remarked Faggioli – I assure you, witnessing this rebirth is something not only gratifying, but much more: it is giving meaning to the medical profession. The therapy consists of the large self-hemo-infusion of a quantity of 100-150 cc of ozonated blood and re-infused; at the end of the infusion a cocktail of glutathione, vitamins b and c, carnitene, coenzyme, galium, bioarginine, nac is used, and subsequently a small quantity of ozonated blood is taken and injected intramuscularly. All this is possible thanks to the sensitivity by the president of the Artemisia Foundation, Mariastella Giorlandino”.

Faggioli focuses on ozone therapy as a supportive treatment in oncological diseases. “Ozone therapy is a fundamental resource in medicine and numerous recent studies support its use also as an adjuvant in the treatment of oncological diseases. Ozone therapy – he underlines – is a therapy that uses a mixture of medical natural gas as a therapeutic agent, the precisely ozone, mixed in small percentages with medical oxygen”.

The biological effects of ozone are manifold. “There are three fundamental mechanisms: oxygenation – he lists – ozone improves the blood’s ability to bring oxygen to the tissues. The result is a reactivation of the microcirculation and peripheral oxygenation. Antioxidation: ozone, in itself an oxidant , powerfully stimulates the reactivation of the organism’s antioxidant enzymatic defense systems, those which must defend it from toxic aggressions and the oxidative processes of aging.This explains its effectiveness in all those chronic pathologies in which oxidative stress is involved. disinfection: it is a very powerful agent against bacteria, fungi, viruses, parasites. Virtually no microorganism resists the oxidizing action of ozone, which is so widely used for water purification”.

“There are numerous pathologies that are treated with ozone therapy and it has proven to be an effective and valid adjuvant, therefore complementary to official therapies, during chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. It exponentially reduces the unwanted and side effects produced by chemotherapy treatment – continues Faggioli – In the oncological field it has been demonstrated that the lack of oxygen creates an acidic environment, fertile ground for the tumor, also blocking the immune defenses. Ozone increases the immune defenses by increasing oxygen and creating an alkaline environment, which blocks tumor growth. Oxygen-ozone therapy can be associated with the official standard protocol, as it enhances the effects of chemotherapy and reduces its side effects. Ozone is not a drug, therefore it does not induce adaptation or habituation typical of pharmacological therapies. On the contrary – he concludes – the therapeutic effect adds up over time. Finally, ozone therapy is compatible with any other therapy”.