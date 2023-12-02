Researchers studied information on more than 25 thousand patients over 25 years. It turned out that, in general, the likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases in men is 49% higher than in women, and the risk of death from these diseases is 43% higher.

Moreover, after diagnosing cardiovascular disease, the risk of death is the same for both men and women. But the latter are 30–50% less likely to receive preventive treatment. Scientists also noted that women have an increased likelihood of developing problems with the heart and blood vessels after menopause.

Before this, CM Clinic cardiologist Anastasia Fomicheva named habits that will help maintain heart health after 50 years. These include giving up bad habits and physical activity.