Only this morning, at the final event of Fattore J, a training project promoted by the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, the names of the 4 winning teams of the ‘More trust, more health, more future’ contest were announced which, during the he school year, for the first time, made 500 Italian high school students protagonists of real communication campaigns, in four different communication techniques: podcasting, videomaking, storytelling and graphics. This year’s edition, which recorded the arrival of over 50 works from 60 teams – the organizers explain in a note – was aimed at increasing young people’s confidence in science and scientific progress.

The announcement of the winners was made in the presence of an exceptional jury composed of Paolo Iabichino, advertising writer, creative director, Andrea Farinet, president of the Pubblicità Progress Foundation, Federico Taddia, author, radio and TV host, as experts in the world of communication and by Stefania Vallone, Walce onlus general secretary and Andrea Tomasini, Apmarr national councilor, representing the large network of patient associations that have supported Fattore J since the first edition.

Here are the 4 winners. For the ‘podcast’ category, the Sport Zeitung Ruhr TV team was awarded, made up of Andrea, Marta, Serena, Valerio, and Michele from the Liceo Plauto in Rome, for having better represented, according to the jury, the awareness of oncological diseases through the story of the personal experiences of sports personalities, made up of fears and emotions. The ‘Short story’ category was won by the 3Btlc group, made up of Samuele, Marco, and Alessio from IIS Giorgi in Milan, who presented the project ‘I remember you’, for having better represented the theme of the Alzheimer through the story of those who live next to the patient.

The ‘Video’ award was assigned to the ‘Awareness pills’ team made up of Greta, Serena, and Greta from the Maria Immacolata Institute in Gorgonzola, for having better represented awareness on the topic of oncology and the patient and caregiver experience in dealing with the disease. The fourth and final prize, ‘Grafica’, went to the students of ‘Gemma’, made up of Martina, Eleonora, Alice, Giada, and Milena from the Fardella Ximenes Institute in Trapani, for having best represented the theme of awareness according to the jury on HIV and AIDS.

The winning teams received as a prize the possibility of using training courses on the Feltrinelli Education platform based on the four categories of the contest, thus having the opportunity to deepen podcasting, videomaking, storytelling and graphics techniques with the Feltrinelli authors.