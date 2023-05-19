The third edition of Fattore J has closed, the project of Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia created to raise awareness of girls and boys from high schools throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behaviors for well-being and health of all. The research “Young people under 20 and the PNRR” was presented at the Milan Polytechnic and the winners of the “Health for the future” contest were awarded.