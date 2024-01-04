The Observatory said that drones launched by a group calling itself the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” targeted the Al-Omar oil field, where American forces are stationed, resulting in casualties.

The Observatory explained that in conjunction with the attack, drones and helicopters belonging to the International Coalition flew over the base and the strip of the Euphrates River separating the areas of the pro-Iranian militias and the areas of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Ground forces were also deployed in the Al-Shuhail area in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the Observatory, it has been monitored that American bases inside Syrian territory have been subjected to 75 attacks by factions loyal to Iran since October 19, 2023, of which the Omar field was the largest, with 18 attacks.

Washington deploys 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the fight against ISIS within the “International Coalition” established in 2014.