Drive In, mid 80s. The scoundrel Armando – magnificently played by Gianfranco D'Angelo – showed up in the studio with his cockerannouncing sensational evolutions of the little dog, which invariably never happened.

“Look, now he's going to do a double somersault“, all seasoned with the catchphrase of incitement “Has Fidanken“ (the name of the animal), which immediately made its way onto Italian television. The cocker, unperturbed, stood there, staring into space, beautifully ignoring the commands of Mr. Armando.

He entered Formula 1 in 2016 to make his brand known, Gene Haas he is trying with an internal revolution to shake up his team, which – just like Has Fidanken – seems melancholy immobile in the void at the bottom of the standings.

Radio paddock commented on the separation from team principal Gunther Steiner telling of possible disagreements with the owners. The Italian manager asked for a greater budget, the American owner believed that – with the means available, even if not excellent – the team could in any case obtain better results.

Steiner's decision not to renew his contract – expiring at the end of 2023 – was courageous, given that the former team manager thanks to Drive to Survive had become globally more famous than its drivers and had shone the sponsors' light on the small Haas team. And in fact it is whispered that the main sponsor MoneyGram was not exactly jumping for joy at the turnaround that occurred yesterday.

Gene Haas wanted to put the importance of achievement ahead of popularity. He gave a sign. Time will tell whether the shock will be revitalizing or lethal. On the other hand, already during the 2020 pandemic the owner had thought about withdrawing the team and four years later the team – despite the difficulties – was valued at just under 800 million dollars by Forbes.

Gene Haas took the spotlight and shouted “Haas Fidanken.” Will anything move?