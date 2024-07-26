In about 48 hours, Vice President Kamala Harris went from being the number two on the Democratic presidential ticket to be the likely presidential nominee, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her. Below, we check out some of Harris’ recent speeches, before and after Biden dropped out.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, seemingly overnight became the Democratic Party’s last chance to stop Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House. Biden, who never recovered from a disastrous debate performance in late June, advertisement on July 21 that he would not seek reelection, saying it was “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president.” Shortly afterward, Biden gave Harris his “full support and endorsement” for the presidency.

The party quickly coalesced around Harris, who on July 23 at a campaign event in Milwaukee advertisement:“I was told as of this morning that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination.” Harris needs 1,968 delegates to win the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month, and the Associated Press news agency reported which has the support of more than 3,000 delegates.

Project 2025, Social Security and Medicare

Since Biden dropped out and endorsed her, Harris has given two speeches and on both occasions referred to the Project 2025a conservative plan to remake the federal government, like Trump’s plan for governing. This despite the former president’s disavowal of it. And in both speeches he cited Project 2025 as proof that Trump “intends to cut Social Security and Medicare,” though the former president has offered no plans to do so.

In his four years as president, Trump did not propose cutting Social Security retirement benefits and Their budgets included bipartisan proposals to reduce Medicare growth without cutting benefits. Then, after leaving office, Trump last pledged not to cut Social Security on July 20, in his first joint campaign appearance with his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. “We will not cut a penny from Social Security and Medicare,” he said. Trump said in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In January 2023, when House Republicans were discussing ways to cut government spending, Trump said In a video: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to help pay for Joe Biden’s reckless spending.”

Regarding Project 2025, Trump said it described at his Michigan rally as “seriously extreme.” He added, “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it.” Blueprint 2025 lays out “four goals and principles” for Medicare “reform,” but there’s nothing in the 900-plus-page document that calls for cutting Social Security, what the blueprint’s authors call a “myth”.

Harris and the Democrats link the project and its agenda to Trump because, As CNN reportedthere are more than 100 people involved in the project who have worked in the Trump Administration. Prominent figures such as Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s chief of staff, and Stephen Millera senior adviser who was involved in setting major immigration policies, are associated with conservative groups that advised the project.

The 2025 Project, which mentions Trump hundreds of times, lists concepts that Trump supports, including, as Harris alluded to, cut business taxes and to rewrite the country’s health care laws. But it also proposes things that Trump did not do when he was president, such as establishing only two individual tax brackets 15% and 30% (compared to seven) and eliminate or transform government agencies as a whole.

It is not known what parts of Project 2025 Trump would implement if elected. But Project 2025 is not his “agenda” or “plan” for government, as Harris has said.

Trump’s statements about being a dictator

In speeches recent this month, including Philadelphia’s July 13Harris repeated a popular talking point: “Trump has openly promised, if re-elected, that he will be a dictator from day one.”

Harris was referring to a comment Trump made in a Fox News Town Hall in December. At the event, Sean Hannity gave Trump a chance to respond to critics who warned that Trump would be a dictator if elected to a second term. “Under no circumstances do you promise America tonight that you will never abuse power in retaliation against anyone,” Hannity saidTrump responded: “Except for day one.” Trump went on to say: “We closed the border. And we drilled, we drilled, we drilled. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

Trump later claimed he was joking with Hannity. In a interview On Feb. 4 with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump said: “It was with Sean Hannity, we were having fun, and I said, ‘I’m going to be a dictator,’ because he asked me, ‘Are you really going to be a dictator? And I said, ‘Of course, I’m going to be a dictator for a day. ’ I didn’t say from day one.”

Trump reiterated his intention to close the border and drill for oil. “That’s it. And after that, I’m not going to be a dictator,” Trump told Bartiromo, claiming his “dictator” comment was “said in jest.”

Manufacturing jobs

In a July 18th speech In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Harris left the misleading impression that Trump was to blame for the loss of “tens of thousands” of manufacturing jobs. “So Trump is trying to claim that he has brought back American manufacturing,” Harris said. “The fact is, under Trump, America lost tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs.”

The fact is that those jobs were lost during the global Covid-19 pandemic. By February 2020, the United States had added 414,000 manufacturing jobs under the Trump administration, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). But then the economic effects of the pandemic took hold. In April 2020 alone, the United States lost 1.3 million manufacturing jobs.

Most of those jobs returned. But by the end of Trump’s four years, the U.S. had lost 178,000 manufacturing jobs since January 2017, when he took office.

Under Biden, the rest of manufacturing jobs more than returned. Since January 2021, the United States has added 762,000 jobs in the manufacturing sector.

This article was originally published in FactCheck.org July 24, 2024.