US President Trump and his challenger Biden answered questions from voters at separate locations at the same time. How exactly did they take the truth? Three central topics of the TV questionnaire in the fact check.

Trump (r.) Completed a question time with voters in Miami – at the same time Biden discussed in Philadelphia

US-President Donald Trump and the Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden answered questions from voters on Thursday evening (local time) at their own events. The question time was broadcast on television and was the substitute for a second TV debate that was actually planned. The AP news agency subjected some statements to a fact check:

Election fraud

Trump: “When I see thousands of ballots in a garbage can and they have my name on them. I’m not happy about that. “

The facts: Nobody has seen anything like this. Contrary to Trump’s repeated attacks on the security of postal votes, these are very secure. There were no reports of thousands of ballots in the trash at this election.

Trump refers to a case where seven ballots for him and two other unopened papers were thrown in the trash in Pennsylvania. But he leaves out the details: According to officials from the Republican-controlled district, it was the fault of a single contract worker and authorities were quickly notified.

In 2017, the non-partisan institute Brennan Center for Justice assessed the risk of election fraud in postal votes with a probability of 0.00004 to 0.0009 percent after evaluating studies on past elections.

In the five states that regularly send postal ballot papers to all voters, there have been no major cases of electoral fraud or counting difficulties.

crime

Biden answered questions in Philadelphia on broadcaster ABC: “The criminal law itself did not provide for any coercive sentences, except for two things, three violations and you were out, which I voted against under the criminal law.”

The facts: That is misleading. He underestimates the effects of the law and the influence he has exercised in passing the law.

Biden was involved in and voted in favor of the far-reaching 1994 Crime Act. It included more money for prisons, expanded the use of the death penalty and called for compulsory life imprisonment for three-time violent criminals, the so-called three-strikes-law.

Biden called the ruling “crazy” even as he helped draft the law. In the end, however, he voted for it. The law was seen as a discriminatory tool of the justice system in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

Coronavirus

Trump: “Just recently we received a message that 85 percent of people who wear masks will be infected. (…) that is what I have heard and seen. “

The facts: Trump is twisting the facts. The cited study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not find that 85 percent of those who wear masks became infected. Most US citizens would then be infected.

The CDC found that 85 percent of a small group of Covid-19 patients – about 150 people in this case – reported wearing a mask often or always at the time of infection. The results were published in a weekly CDC report in September.

How much people were exposed to potentially infected people varied. Most reported going shopping or being home with several people. However, they also went to restaurants where the masks are removed twice more often than a control group that was not infected.

Most studies have shown that wearing a mask reduces the transmission of the virus by blocking airborne droplets. Numerous studies have also shown that masks can offer some protection to those who wear them.