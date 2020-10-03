Nowadays a news is getting viral on social media, in which it is said that the Modi government is distributing a form under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme. It is being claimed that Rs 2 lakh will be given to all the daughters. PIBFactCheck investigated this claim and found it fake. PIB has stated that distribution of any such form is illegal and no cash incentive is given under this scheme.

At the same time, another fake news is going viral. It is being claimed that the Modi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the marriage of daughters of every BPL category families. It is being said in the claim that this assistance is being made available under the Pradhan Mantri Balika Grant Yojana. PIB Fact Check has said that no such scheme of the Modi government is going on.

Earlier, another fake news came that the Modi government is providing an amount of Rs 2000 to every girl child under the Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ayush Scheme. PIB Fact Check has said that no such scheme of Modi government is going on, in which 2000 rupees are being given to girls. With this official tweeter handle of the government, people have been warned not to fall for such fake schemes.

If you also have such news message or its link, then be aware. By clicking on this link, you are asked to fill the form, neither click on the link nor provide any information by filling the form. If any kind of fee or money is demanded, then also avoid it, you can be a victim of fraud.

Complain about any such misleading news here: Let us know if any news related to the government is true or fake, help of PIB Fact Check can be taken. Anyone can send a screenshot, tweet, Facebook post or URL of WhatsApp number 918799711259 to PIB Fact Check or mail it to [email protected]