



Claim

Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of NEET-UG 2020 exam. In this examination, Shoaib Aftab of Odisha topped which got 720 out of 720. Since then, a message has been shared on social media, according to which the first five toppers of the exam are Muslim.

According to the message, ‘NEET’s 5 toppers are Shoaib Aftab at number one, Zeeshan Ashraf at second, Yasir Hamid at third, Sajid Mehmood at fourth and Sana Mir at fifth.’ This claim Facebook And Twitter It is being shared on both platforms.

What is truth

This claim is false. Actually, Akanksha Singh is the candidate to get second place in NEET exam. Both Akanksha and Shoaib got 720 out of 720 but Akanksha Singh finished second due to tie-break policy.

Here is the list of first 10 ranked students in NEET exam:

You at this link Click Can view list of all students.

News of Times Now related to toppers is also here Click Can read.

As far as the question is concerned, Akanksha Singh has remained under tie-breaking policy even after scoring one point. Shoaib and Akanksha’s numbers are equal, but Shoaib got the first rank based on the age rule. Akanksha is 17 years old while Shoaib is 18 years old. When two students get the same number, the ranking is decided on the basis of age.

The conclusion

Times Fact Check has found that the claim of the first five toppers from the Muslim community in the NEET exam is false.