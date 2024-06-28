In the era of the fake news, it is seen that The first victim of an electoral debate is the truth. Especially if one of the two rivals is Donald Trump. In his face to face with Joe Biden this Thursday in Atlanta, the first of the campaign that will take one of the two to the White House in November, the former president launched, according to calculations from CNN, the network that organized the meeting, a thirty hoaxes or messages that were only half true. Biden also sacrificed the truth repeatedly, at least nine times. Below, we review 11 of the falsehoods that defined the 90 minutes of a fight that ended with a clear loser: Biden.

Trump says Democrats support abortion after birth. It’s false. The rhetoric is common among the most extreme wing of the Republican Party. The former president spoke of rival politicians who support abortion until “the eighth and ninth months, and even after birth.” Although there are laws or legislative initiatives to allow late termination of a pregnancy, these are limited to cases in which complications occur during pregnancy and the life of the mother is in danger, that is, the viability of the fetus is null. In none of the 50 States is it allowed to end the life of a child once born. That is something else, and that other thing is called “infanticide.”

Biden says he greeted the country with 15% unemployment when he arrived at the White House. Is not true. The unemployment rate in the United States in February 2021 was 6.4%. It is true that unemployment approached 15% during the Trump Administration, but it was in April 2020, at the height of the confinement brought on by the pandemic.

Trump says the Biden Administration is pursuing legal proceedings against him. There is no evidence to prove that is true. “They impeached me because I was their opponent,” Trump said of the Stormy Daniels case, in which he was just convicted in New York on 34 felony counts. “They moved a high-ranking official from the Department of Justice to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to pursue that case,” he added. Again, that allegation is false.

Trump alleges that the only jobs that Biden has created have been “those for illegal immigrants” and those that came from the rebound from the recovery after the pandemic. It is a misleading statement. There is some of that in the numbers that the current president can boast about, but it is not even close to the whole truth.

Trump claims Biden plans to quadruple taxes. The data is very exaggerated. The tax cuts that the former president approved in 2017 expire in 2025, and Biden is expected to raise rates, but not to the levels that his opponent denounces.

Biden claims to be the only president “of this century” under whose mandate there are “no soldiers dying anywhere in the world.” It’s false. During his three-and-a-half years in the White House, American service members have died abroad, including 13 who died in a suicide bombing during the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021.

Biden encouraged Russia to invade Ukraine, according to Trump. It’s false. The Biden Administration warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine. In the weeks before, he alerted the international community of the Kremlin’s plans to launch the full-scale invasion and threatened economic sanctions, which he ended up imposing.

Trump blames the chaos during the Capitol assault on Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to accept the president’s offer of troops to defend Washington. It is an old argument of the Republican magnate, which is now resurrected after the leak of a clip from a film by Pelosi’s daughter, who was then Speaker of the House of Representatives. Political, One of the reporters who watched 45 minutes of the documentary posted that she did not admit any guilt in what happened. First of all, because, as the American media reminds us, she did not have the authority to accept or reject this help.

The price of food has “doubled, tripled and quadrupled.” Trump, again, lied. Shopping basket prices have risen since the beginning of 2021, yes, but by 20%.

The deficit with China is the highest in history. Is a lie. In fact, it is the lowest since 2009. Trump also accused Biden of being “in the pay of China.” There is no evidence of that accusation.

Irregular crossings from Mexico, says Biden, have dropped 40% thanks to his policies. Is not true. These “encounters,” in border jargon, have fallen 40% since the recent executive order limiting irregular entries to 2,500 migrants per day. But in reality immigration numbers were generally better during the Trump years.

