One of the large Centenary companies of Castellón, has celebrated its 150th birthday with the inauguration of a new house: its corporate headquarters in Castellón in which 300 people work and that is the nerve center of its activity throughout Spain, where it is in charge of the water supply of 2.5 million people daily.

The historic Agricultural Development Castellonense SA (FACSA), the origin and flagship of Grupo Gimeno, launched its new corporate headquarters in the Castellón capital a few weeks ago in an act loaded with symbolism to put the final touch to the celebrations for its 150 anniversary.

The new building, located on Castell Vell Avenue number 35, is a sample of the commitment to innovation, sustainability and development of its company’s environment, in addition to an exponent of its strong growth in the integral water cycle.

The new complex, with 8,600 m² built on a plot of 17,000 m², integrates offices, workshops and warehouses, as well as 2,500 m² of green areas that reinforce the company’s environmental commitment. On its ground floor there is a wide hall and a dining room with capacity for 80 people.

The first floor houses the areas of supply, sanitation, purification and bioenergy and the second offices of the transverse areas and the offices of presidency and direction. In addition, the spaces are adapted to current work needs, and has 15 meetings equipped with advanced technology, telephone booths and rest areas.

Sustainability and Green Energy

External design also reflects the commitment to sustainability. The facade of the building optimizes energy efficiency, while the installation of photovoltaic panels allows renewable electricity to generate. In addition, it has load points for electric vehicles, bicycle and scooters parking, and an ecoparque.

As distinctive element, the new building has an inner waterfall, the ‘storm tank’, which reuses water and symbolizes the integral water cycle, central axis of FACSA’s activity.

In addition, the property welcomes the new control and telemando center, or the professional training school and the informative classroom, initiatives with which FACSA contributes to professionalizing the water sector and promoting the culture of water among the new generations.

Enrique Gimeno, president of FACSA, was in charge of inaugurating the act with a few words of thanks to the institutions, clients, shareholders, collaborators and his team. “This space is much more than a workplace; it is the reflection of a collective effort, of the dedication of generations that have forged facsa until it becomes what it is today. This building symbolizes the beginning of everything that is to come and He puts the final touch to a whole year of celebrations for our 150 anniversary, a year in which we have felt more than ever the closeness and recognition of society. “