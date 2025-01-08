The Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (FACME) has appointed Doctor José María Jover as its new secretary. He will hold the position for the next two years, that is, until 2026. It is worth mentioning that he is also the president of the Governing Board of the Spanish Surgery Foundation and former leader of the Spanish Association of Surgeons.

Dr. José María Jover is head of the General Surgery service at the University Hospital of Getafe. “It is an honor to be part of the new Board of Directors of FACME, and to contribute to the objective of continuing to be the interlocutors of the health system to coordinate, represent, manage, promote and defend the general and common interests of all associated scientific societies,” he said. saying.

FACME is a national organization that brings together 46 scientific societies. Besides, represents 100,000 specialist doctors. Its mission is to promote the actions necessary to carry out transversal policies of representation, improvement of healthcare quality, training and research to be developed with federal societies.

Roadmap to 2025

FACME’s plan for this year includes the updating training programs of medical specialties, since many of them have not been reviewed for more than 20 years. Furthermore, it highlights the urgency of advancing in the recertification of specialistsa requirement demanded by Europe.

It also reflects the need to have updated and accurate data on the need for doctors and specialists in the coming years. “It should be analyzed not only if there is a lack of doctors, but also if there is a deficit in doctor’s time, since professionals dedicate a significant part of their healthcare work to administrative tasks,” the federation has pointed out.

On the other hand, the plan highlights the impact that the artificial intelligence in the future of medicine and in the training of health professionals. It also emphasizes the continuity of the WOMENS project, which aims to reduce gender inequalities in the medical field, and the development of the European Health Data Space.