AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/03/2024 – 20:31

Technology giant Nvidia on Tuesday (3) defended its tactics in the dynamic market for semiconductors essential for artificial intelligence (AI), in the face of information indicating that US authorities are investigating whether the company abused its dominant position.

“Nvidia wins on its merits, as reflected in the results of our performance and value comparisons for customers, who can choose the solution that suits them best,” a spokesperson for the Silicon Valley-based company said in response to a question from AFP.

While other chipmakers have options and are struggling to compete, Nvidia is considered the technology leader when it comes to semiconductors that address the vast computing needs of AI.

U.S. antitrust authorities have stepped up their investigation into whether Nvidia made it harder for its customers to switch to its competitors’ graphics cards (GPUs) or other chips designed to power AI, according to Bloomberg and other media outlets.

According to these reports, these entities have sent legally binding questions to Nvidia and other chip companies as part of the investigation.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The world’s biggest tech companies have invested tens of billions of dollars in Nvidia’s powerful semiconductors and AI software to launch their own ChatGPT-style tools.

Microsoft, Google, Meta, Tesla and Amazon all rely on Nvidia chips, with their extraordinary computing capabilities, to train their generative AI models and run the heavy computational workloads required to implement them.

Nvidia said last week that its sales reached a higher-than-expected $30 billion in the last quarter, although its growth is moderating.

The company’s share price plunged more than 9% on Monday as questions grow about the sustainability of the AI ​​boom in a slowing U.S. economy.