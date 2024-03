The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Photo: EFE/Daniel Gonzalez

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, decided this Thursday (7) to extend for another 30 days the state of exception that has been in force across the country since January, given the wave of violence that had been caused by criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking.

The state of emergency allows the government to mobilize the Armed Forces to support the Police, especially in the security of prisons, which have been declared “security zones”. Furthermore, it suspends fundamental rights such as the inviolability of home, meetings and traffic at night, through a curfew.

The measure was adopted after a series of attacks and violent actions by criminal factions operating in the country, which culminated in the invasion of a television channel by an armed group and simultaneous riots in different prisons, with escapes and kidnappings of prison officers.

The Noboa government, which took power in 2023, decided to adopt a “tough hand” policy against organized crime, which controlled the country's prisons and local drug trafficking. Ecuador became one of the most violent countries in Latin America in 2023, with 45 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the government, in the first 60 days of the state of emergency, around 11 thousand people were arrested, more than 64 tons of drugs were seized and several weapons and vehicles used by criminals were detained.