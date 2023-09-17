Fire! Melissa Klug she would be confronted with her daughter Samahara Lobatonsince the influencer She was not seen in the various stories that different characters posted during little Cayetana’s baby shower., daughter of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco. The fact did not go unnoticed by the ‘ratujas’ of ‘Samu‘ Suarez, who made it evident in ‘Instarandula’.

Why would Melissa Klug be in conflict with Samahara Lobatón?

Melissa Klug and her daughter that she has with Abel Lobatón, Samahara, have faced each other on more than one occasion on national television; However, the last time they had an altercation it would have been so strong that it forced their young daughter not to attend the important event. Not even a camera recorded Samahara. There are photos of the other daughters of Melissa Klugbut without Samahara.

Melissa Klug’s daughters at the baby shower. Photo: Instagram

Samahara Lobatón declared a few weeks ago that her mother did not approve of her relationship with Bryan Torres, a close friend of Jefferson Farfan. On more than one occasion, both were invited to the set of ‘América hoy’ to give their defenses: Samahara She questioned her mother’s attitude and stated that she sympathizes with Jefferson ‘Foquita’ Farfán. Meanwhile, ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ criticized her daughter’s decision-making. This fact, perhaps, would have distanced them again.

Melissa Klug does not want to meet Bryan Torres: “I am not going to allow anything to disturb me”

Brian Torres He surprised one day by announcing in a statement that he ended his relationship with Samahara Lobatón; However, she deleted it and he was seen the next day leaving the young woman’s apartment. When asked about the publication, he stated that he is still with the daughter of Melissa Klug. On the other hand, Melissa Klug made it clear that she has no intention of meeting him.

“Right now I am in a super nice stage in my life where I need peace and tranquility, and I’m not going to let anything disturb me It doesn’t even bother me,” the businesswoman admitted.

