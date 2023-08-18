The Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain elections committees witnessed a remarkable presence of candidates during the third day of opening the door for registration of those wishing to run for membership of the Federal National Council, as «Emirates Today» monitored the registration of applications in less than five minutes since entering the committee through data registration and exit, thanks to The smooth procedures that took place in the committee and the candidates bringing the papers required for registration.

Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, a member of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, said that all applicants for candidacy were familiar with the papers required to register for the candidacy process, which made it easier for the committee to receive and register them without any delay. without any technical problems.

He added that some candidates brought additional papers back up, which facilitated the registration process.

A member of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain Elections Committee, Diaa Sultan Humaid bin Rabia, said that most of the applicants for candidacy relied on the electronic and smart registration system without facing any technical malfunctions.

He added, “The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain Committee invites those wishing to register for the elections to submit their applications before 12 noon today, either by attending the committee’s headquarters at the Ministry of Community Development in Umm Al Quwain, or through the website or smart application of the National Elections Committee.”