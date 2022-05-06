The Emirates Digital Government reported that the UAE has finally created the first virtual work residence permit of its kind in the region, which enables a foreigner to enter the UAE on his personal sponsorship and stay in it for a year and practice his virtual job in accordance with the terms and controls issued with the visa.

She indicated that this trend will contribute to attracting minds and talents and employing expertise and human resources to work remotely to achieve and raise the level of productivity in the national economy and other vital sectors.

She noted that the issuance of the new residence permit constitutes a qualitative step to support the future of business, facilitate its practice and enhance its competitiveness, especially for remote working groups, as it provides the opportunity for a large segment of skilled people and entrepreneurs to move to the UAE, and experience an advanced level of professional and personal life in an environment that values ​​talent and business ideas. innovative.

She indicated that thanks to the virtual work program launched by Dubai, you can move from your country abroad, and reside to live in Dubai, while continuing to carry out your work tasks “remotely” with the companies that you work for and whose headquarters are outside the UAE.

She explained: This program targets foreign individuals including professionals from outside the country, entrepreneurs, owners of start-up projects and small and medium-sized companies, who meet the criteria to join the program. If the application for joining is approved, the beneficiary can bring his family to reside based on an application submitted to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. The duration of the program is one year, and it is renewable upon submitting a new application.

To apply to join the program, the applicant must hold a passport valid for at least 6 months, with valid health insurance covering the entire period of stay in Dubai.

If you are an employee, you must also submit: Evidence of your employment with your current employer, with a work contract valid for one year. A certificate of the last salary of at least $5,000 per month, a bank statement for the last three months.

In the event that you are the owner of the company (employer) you must also submit. Evidence that you have owned the company for a period of one year or more, proof of an average monthly income of at least $5,000, bank statement for the last three months

The cost of this annual program is $287, in addition to valid health insurance in the UAE, and the application fee per person.

The program allows people to use all services related to residence and work in Dubai, which include, but are not limited to, communications, opening bank accounts, education and others, enabling them to practice their normal lives in a city that hosts more than 200 nationalities, knowing that Dubai does not impose a tax income for individuals



