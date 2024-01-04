Home page politics

There could be another indication of Kim Jong-un's critical health condition. However, physical changes are not the only reason.

Seoul – There have been theories and speculations about the health of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un for some time. A noticeable growth on Kim's face could indicate deteriorating health, according to a new theory. According to analysts, he should press ahead with plans to appoint his successor due to his health. But what is behind the speculation?

Facial tumor raises mystery about Kim's health – expert concludes

Yonghyun Kim, a professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University, had this to say about the latest theory. “We don’t believe that Kim Jong-un has any specific health problems,” the expert said in an interview with the South Korean news channel YTN.

It is possible that Kim suffers from obesity and other illnesses. The tumor on the face, which has been present for a long time, is probably not dangerous. “If it was malicious or judged that way, it would have Kim Jong Un immediately underwent an operation,” said the professor.

There are always rumors about Kim's health – not least because of his succession plan that has already been determined. © Uncredited/dpa

Kim's presumably faster succession plan is causing speculation about his health

Recent reports have also linked theories surrounding Kim's health to his preparation of a successor. “Kim's health problems may be the reason North Korea is rushing to prepare a successor,” said Sydney Siler, a former analyst for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council, in June 2023 Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Ken Goss, an expert on North Korean leadership at the US Center for Naval Analyzes, also supports this theory. North Korea is also interested in publicly demonstrating Kim's potential successor for strategic reasons. However, he does not rule out the possibility that “Kim is concerned about his health” and is therefore rushing to pave the way for a successor, he said RFA.

Kim apparently wants to push forward with a succession plan for health reasons

The successor in question is said to be Kim's daughter. Experts have long suspected that the North Korean leader is grooming Daughter Ju-ae as his successor as he increasingly takes her to public events. It has not yet been officially announced that Kim has chosen her daughter as her successor.

Experts have already expressed doubts about the daughter as a successor. “In the North Korean system, it is unusual to introduce a woman, especially a minor, as a successor. Both the late Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong-un were known to the public as successors in adulthood,” Thae Yong-ho, a North Korean defector who won a seat in South Korea's parliament, said ABC News.

More rumors about Kim's health – weight gain and insomnia

North Korea has so far tried to keep information about Kim's health secret. Speculation about Kim Jong-Un's health has repeatedly made headlines in the past: according to Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, Kim is said to suffer from insomnia and has gained massive weight. Yoo shared this Reuters according to some reporters in May 2023.

The South Korean spy agency believes it is possible that Kim could become increasingly addicted to alcohol and nicotine, which could worsen his insomnia, Yoo said. In April 2020 came loud BBC There were rumors about Kim Jong-un's health that he may have had to undergo serious surgery and his recovery was uncertain. (bohy)