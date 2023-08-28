US operator Verizon has entered into a technology partnership with a National Football League (NFL) team, which could change the face of the sports experience. This collaboration involves using facial recognition based on 5G technology to verify spectators, simplifying access control and making it faster to sell tickets to matches. The 5G Accelerated Access program for facial recognition is part of a larger agreement Verizon has with the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This innovative initiative could represent a sea change in the way fans participate in sporting events. According to Verizon’s website, the facial recognition program ensures maximum security through end-to-end encryption. The system matches guests’ faces against their tokens or tickets, minimizing queues at entry points and improving overall efficiency.

One of the main challenges in mass events is access control. However, thanks to this solution, gates and checkpoints can be managed more easily, reducing the necessary staff to a minimum thanks to the automated nature of check-in. This not only enhances the attendee experience, but also reduces environmental impact through more efficient use of resources. One notable aspect is the use of MEC’s ​​cloud-based infrastructure, which eliminates the need for on-site servers. This step towards digitization is a clear example of how new technologies are shaping the future of live events. The US operator has made significant investments in more than 75 major public venues across the US, including major sporting venues and notable music venues. It should be noted that Verizon has entered into a five-year contract with the NFL to provide a managed private wireless service, specifically for coach-to-coach communications. This service is implemented in all 30 stadiums of the league, marking a further step towards the digital transformation of sports competitions.