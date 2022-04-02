Santos Laguna fans show their Fan ID during a match against Club Tijuana. Manuel Guadarrama (Getty Images)

The brutality in the La Corregidora stadium still reveals the scars of violence. Almost a month after the pitched battle in Querétaro, which caused a score of injuries and dozens of explicit videos of the beatings, the Mexican clubs have begun to block the way for the most radical fans. Grupo Orlegi, owner of the Atlas, Santos Laguna and Tampico Madero clubs, will go ahead of the Mexican League to impose an identity validation model for fans.

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, had already announced on March 8 that identity control will be established for fans of football matches through the Fan ID system, which collects basic and personal data such as name and a photography. The measure, applicable to the 18 Mexican First Division teams, will start the 2022-23 season, as reported. Clubs like Atlas, involved in the pitched battle with Querétaro, asked their fans of the barra bravas to register and attend this new format. The Chivas de Guadalajara blocked the way for their main club and the places that they already had assigned for them will now have seats for normal fans. The UNAM Pumas will not let their aggressive fans pass if they do not register beforehand. Private and public security in all parties has increased since then.

The measure of Santos Laguna, which will start this Sunday, April 3, against Pachuca in Torreón (Coahuila), is not a novelty. The first to do so were in the Mexican Football Federation during the Mexico national team matches in 2021. FIFA allowed Mexicans to attend the Azteca stadium to carry out a control experiment due to the insistence of the homophobic cry of “puto”. The Fan ID system served to identify fans and, if they generated hostilities, they could be expelled from the field for up to five years. In the case of the League, they will seek to have more room for maneuver in the event of clashes between fans. Grupo Orlegi’s commitment is backed by one of the promising companies in terms of biometrics. Incode will take care of shielding the data and encrypting it for the greatest security of the fans.

The measure of the fan passport has been frowned upon by organizations such as the Network in Defense of Digital Rights, which ensures that it violates fans and does not guarantee the protection of personal data. From the offices of the Mexican federations they have indicated that “any measure adopted to guarantee the safety of the people who access the stadiums in Mexico will always be carried out in compliance with the applicable laws.” In addition, they emphasized that they will work hand in hand with the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

Arriola, at the head of Mexican soccer, declared that the initiative to corner the brave bars began hours after the tragedy in Querétaro. The aspiration is to reach the model of England that knew how to distance the hooligans from the stands.

