E.Every year around 20,000 Germans, like Oliver Müller, suffer from so-called facial paralysis – facial paralysis. You can no longer smile and often speak indistinctly because the corner of your mouth on the affected side droops. Close your mouth, frown, close your eyes – everything that is taken for granted suddenly no longer works. The reason: the facial nerve is paralyzed. Andreas Kehrer, specialist in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, explains what’s behind it and what happens after the diagnosis.