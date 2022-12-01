We tend to recognize people by their faces, not their knees, says forensic anthropologist Sue Black in her book written in the bonesjust edited by Captain Swing.

From the face we can easily recognize the people with whom we have had permanent contact for some time. But when this does not happen, when we stop identifying the faces of our closest people, then we are talking about facial blindness or prosopagnosia, a neurological condition whose best-known case is the one that gives the title to a book by the British neurologist Oliver Sacks. Is about The man who mistook his wife for a hat (Anagram) and where Sacks tells us the story of a musician who came to his office thinking that his problem was not neurological, but that it continued to be a vision problem even though the ophthalmologist had referred him to a neurologist.

At the end of the visit, when he is about to put on his hat, the musician “grabs his wife by the head trying to put it on,” says Sacks. With this, days later, it is the neurologist who is going to visit the musician at his house. Once inside, Sacks is surprised by the pictures painted by his patient. Their evolution is striking, as they have gone from the concrete to the abstract.

From a first naturalistic and realistic period there has been a development up to cubism to become, in the end, an absurdity. “That series of paintings was a tragic exhibition that did not belong to art, but to pathology”, says Oliver Sacks, to then delve into the essence of creation when it is accompanied by a mental imbalance.

Oliver Sacks and Robin Williams on the set of ‘Awakenings’ (1990), by Penny Marshall. The Oliver Sacks Foundation

In his view, the relationships between pathology and creation are feedback or tension relationships, attributes that somehow come together to give rise to the creative spark. But the question was not that, the question was that that man had lost the world as representation although the world continued to exist for him as music or will, according to Schopenhauer when he defined music as pure will.

That man suffered from “prosopagnosia”, a disease whose term was coined by the German neurologist Joachim Bodamer after World War II, when he described the case of a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head that left him unable to recognize a person. their relatives and even their own face when looking in the mirror.

Returning to the work of the forensic anthropologist that we alluded to at the beginning, Sue Black teaches us that our bones, like our thoughts, are a mystery that remains hidden and wrapped in our body. Our bones are the witnesses that reveal the story of our life and that forensic science interprets until all its secrets are deciphered; a meticulous work that collects the professional testimony of Sue Black and takes it to the field of science to detail the mysteries that the bones hide and how the story of a murder can be reconstructed from them.

Sue Black’s book is an example of a book that contains many other books inside, a scientific book that crosses the borders of forensic science, taking you to the end of the shelf where the famous book by Oliver Sacks, published in its day by Mario Muchnik.

