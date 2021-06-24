the minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), accompanied the minister Pink Weber and voted this Thursday (June 24, 2021) to suspend the summoning of governors by the Covid’s CPI in the Senate. The magistrate subscribed to the arguments of his colleague, without submitting his own written vote.

The judgment is being held in the virtual plenary. So far, only the 2 ministers have manifested themselves in the process.

Upon opening the session, in the early hours of this Thursday (June 24), Rosa Weber reaffirmed the arguments used in the injunction that suspended the summons of governors on Monday (June 21). In the minister’s view, the governors’ going to testify on the commission violates the autonomy of the states and the separation of powers, causing “disharmony” in the dynamics of the Legislative with the State Executive. here is the whole of the vote (176 KB).

“I have sufficiently evidenced, at least in preliminary court, that the summoning of state governors by the parliamentary investigation body of the Federal Senate exceeded the constitutional limits inherent to the investigative activity of the Legislative Power“, wrote.

The judgment is being held in the virtual plenary. The extraordinary session lasts 48 hours and ends at 23:59 this Friday (June 25). The judgment may be suspended if any minister requests a view (more time for analysis) or highlighted, which takes the case to the physical plenary.

The action was filed by governors from 19 states and the Federal District. They claim that the summons violate the Constitution by forcing the head of the state executive to testify before a commission of the Federal Senate.

Earlier this month, the AGU (Attorney-General of the Union) told the minister that the call is intended to “clarify how the federal resources application model operated in practice” transferred by the Union.

“The summons must also be understood in the light of the republican principle, in the sense that no public authority can excuse itself from being accountable or collaborating with the investigation of facts of relevant public interest”, affirmed the AGU. The PGR also defended the call.

In all, 9 governors were listed to testify at Covid’s CPI and one of them, Wilson Lima (PSC), did not appear at the commission after being benefited by an injunction by Rosa Weber, on the last 10th. The minister allowed Lima to miss the session. .

Here is the list of the 9 governors summoned:

Ibaneis Rocha, from the Federal District;

Wilson Lima, from Amazonas;

Waldez Góes, from Amapá;

Helder Barbalho, from Pará;

Marcos Rocha, from Rondônia;

Antônio Denarium, from Roraima;

Carlos Moisés, from Santa Catarina;

Mauro Carlesse, from Tocantins;

Wellington Dias, from Piauí.

