Minister, however, defended restricting detailing of goods; The case was suspended due to Alexandre de Moraes’ request to see

Minister Edson Fachin, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), voted this Tuesday (Aug. DisclosesCandAccounts (Disclosure of Candidates and Electoral Accounts).

Fachin proposed, however, restricting data on candidates’ declared assets. According to him, information on declared values ​​for revenue and the list of goods must be disclosed. On the other hand, property addresses, vehicle plates would not need to be provided, as defined in a 2019 TSE resolution. Here’s the intact of the vote (171 KB).

The Court began to decide this Tuesday (Aug 9) how to adapt the disclosure of information about candidates to the guidelines provided for in the LGPD (General Data Protection Law). After Fachin’s vote, Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view (more time to analyze).

“It is imperative to establish that today in Brazil we have a data protection culture under construction. It is not always simple to find answers to dilemmas that touch on such dear values ​​as the guarantee of transparency and the protection of the interests of holders of personal data, already elevated to the condition of fundamental right”said the minister.

For the president of the TSE, it is necessary to disclose data such as photo, name, gender, color/race, marital status, level of education, occupation, party, date of birth and place of birth/nationality.

“There are no doubts about the linking of the publication of personal data to the clear purpose of informing the electorate and guaranteeing transparency and integrity of the electoral process of candidacy registration, in view of the need for its dissemination among the electorate.“he said.

Regarding the availability of personal identification documents, residential and e-mail addresses, in addition to telephone contacts, he stated that “can generate a context of insecurity and vulnerability for those whose data were exposed”.