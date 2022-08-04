President of the TSE said that senator made a “firm and serene” statement in defense of democracy
The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, thanked Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for the speech made the day before in defense of electronic voting machines and the voting system.
According to Fachin, Pacheco’s statement was “firm and calm”. The president of the Court said, at the end of the court session, that he sent the message of thanks to the senator.
“I ask permission to express my highest gratitude, on behalf of the Superior Electoral Court, for the firm and serene statement of your Excellency in defense of democracy and the electoral process”he said.
Watch the video of Fachin’s speech (1min18s):
“In the future, the annals of history will inscribe the names on one of the following two lists: the defenders of democracy, on which the president of the Federal Senate, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, is inscribed, and the accomplices of authoritarian populism”, declared Fachin.
“May democracy, peace and security win in the elections”.
Pronouncement
Pacheco defended on Wednesday (Aug 3), democracy and electronic voting machines in a speech on his return to the Senate after the congressional recess.
He mentioned the 7th of September, the date of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, and praised ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes, respectively president and vice president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).
“It is up to the Judiciary to take care of the elections, through an electoral system based on electronic ballot boxes, whose reliability has already been established.”, he stated.
The declaration comes at a time when Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira is seeking greater participation from the TSE by the Armed Forces in the electoral process, including questioning the security of the polls.
“Elections exist to ensure the legitimacy of political power, as the result of the polls is the legitimate response of the popular will. Legitimacy that must be recognized as soon as the result of the polls is proclaimed”added Pacheco.
In a speech he read, he declared that both the 7th of September and the elections must be marked by a renewal of the “love for the country” and the commitment of politicians to Brazil. Here’s the intact of the senator’s speech (102 KB).
Pacheco asked society and public authorities to pacify tempers and said that Brazilian institutions will only continue to be strong if the population believes in them.
“We affirm […] the guarantee to democracy and Brazilian society that, on January 1, 2023, we will be here, in the National Congress, to swear in the President of the Republic, elected by the electronic voting machines of our country, whoever is elected“, said.
Then he addressed politicians and candidates for public office in October: “What makes a nation is a set of values and ideas that unite us. So let’s get back to discussing ideas..
“May our efforts be directed towards finding solutions that bring prosperity to the country. May the political debate have the scope of guaranteeing dignity for our population. May the electoral tone be serious, based on truths and good proposals”said.
Watch (9min17s):
recipient
Although it makes no nominal reference to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Pacheco’s speech addresses 2 pillars of the president’s speech in the reelection campaign: Independence Day and the questioning of the reliability of electronic voting machines.
On July 24, at the PL national convention that confirmed his candidacy, Bolsonaro called on his supporters to take to the streets. “one last time” on the 7th of September.
“These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that who makes the laws is the Executive and Legislative Powers. Everyone has to play within the 4 lines of the Constitution”said.
The expression “black cape deaf” alludes to the gown worn by ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) during court sessions.
In 2021, the Chief Executive had already convened and participated in demonstrations on the same date. In those acts, he raised his tone against the STF and said that he would no longer comply with the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.
On September 9, 2021, the former president Michel Temer (MDB) went to the Planalto Palace and sewed a “Declaration to the Nation” in which Bolsonaro said that the attacks on Moraes stemmed from the “heat of the moment”.
He also brokered a phone call between the president and the minister of the Supreme Court to ease the institutional climate.
