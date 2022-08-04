President of the TSE said that senator made a “firm and serene” statement in defense of democracy

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, thanked Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for the speech made the day before in defense of electronic voting machines and the voting system.

According to Fachin, Pacheco’s statement was “firm and calm”. The president of the Court said, at the end of the court session, that he sent the message of thanks to the senator.

“I ask permission to express my highest gratitude, on behalf of the Superior Electoral Court, for the firm and serene statement of your Excellency in defense of democracy and the electoral process”he said.

Watch the video of Fachin’s speech (1min18s):

“In the future, the annals of history will inscribe the names on one of the following two lists: the defenders of democracy, on which the president of the Federal Senate, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, is inscribed, and the accomplices of authoritarian populism”, declared Fachin.

“May democracy, peace and security win in the elections”.

Pronouncement