Fachin asked that the decision be analyzed by the virtual plenary of the STF in an extraordinary session.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin rejected a request by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against parts of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) resolution that increases the Electoral Court’s powers to remove content from social networks. The decision was taken in a monocratic way this Saturday (22.Oct.2022). read the intact (276 KB).

In his decision, Fachin asked the full Court to consider the request in an extraordinary session. “I reject the precautionary measure postulated in this direct action, indicating that this decision is immediately submitted to a collegiate referendum, in an extraordinary virtual plenary, to be scheduled by e. Minister President of this Court“, said.

The rejected text is signed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. He said that the TSE measure is unconstitutional and invades the competence of the Legislature. Here is the entirety of action (377 KB) and the resolution (13 KB).

Aras questioned parts of the resolution that give the TSE the power to determine, ex officio – that is, without provocation –, social media publications, and the possibility for the Court to temporarily remove profiles and pages from the platforms. The Attorney General of the Republic also contested provisions that set fines of BRL 100,000 to BRL 150,000 per hour for non-compliance with decisions of the Electoral Court.

“Prior censorship, constitutionally prohibited, is the most severe means of restricting freedom of expression. The formal concept of censorship is limited to that which is previously imposed; the material concept, in turn, has a broader scope and includes not only the prior control of the manifestation of thought, but also civil, criminal or administrative sanctions.” said Aras.

Fachin, in the decision, said that one cannot talk about censorship. “What is sought to curb is the use of virtual persona, concealment through social networks, so that this locus serves for the dissemination of false information that can impact elections.”, replied Fachin.

The Attorney General of the Republic also said that there were “usurpation” the competence of the Legislature, on the part of the TSE, when approving the resolution.

“Resolution 23,714/2022 is also unconstitutional, as it invades the competence of the Legislative Power to provide for rules of the electoral process and violates the principle of strict legality in the matter of setting fences to electoral propaganda, electoral spending and accountability of parties Politicians and fines”, continued the action.

“INFORMATIONAL DISORDER”

The decision of Thursday (20.Oct) ​​of the Electoral Court is an evolution of the fight against what Minister Ricardo Lewandowski called “information disorder” in a judgment of October 13, 2022.

For Lewandowski, this “information disorder” occurs when someone or a media outlet uses true information, but makes a conclusion that may be false. This type of attitude can now be fought by the TSE, with the resolution that gives police powers to the Court.

GOVERNMENT REACTION

the federal deputy Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO) said it had presented on Friday (21.Oct.2022) a draft legislative decree to overturn a TSE resolution that expanded the Court’s powers to exclude posts on social networks. Here’s the intact of the text (100 KB).

The resolution approved by the Electoral Court on Thursday (20.Oct) ​​allows the removal of content from official platforms, that is, without the need for external initiative. The rule gives more power to the Court to remove publications deemed to be false or out of context about the electoral process.

For Vitor Hugo, who was once a government leader Bolsonaro in 2019 and 2020, the standard represents a “invasion of competence” by the Electoral Court. “It is time for us to have the courage to raise the weapons of democracy to react”it says.

Read the main points of the resolution:

TSE can directly direct the platforms to delete, within two hours, posts “known to be untrue or seriously decontextualized” on the integrity of the electoral process;

TSE may determine that platforms exclude posts that replicate content that has already been defined as “disinformation” in collegiate judgments of the Court;

TSE can temporarily suspend profiles that produce disinformation in a manner “systematic”;

prohibits the placement of paid electoral propaganda on the internet within 48 hours before and 24 hours after the election;

possibility for the president of the TSE to determine the temporary suspension of the functioning of the social network if there is “repeated failure to comply with determinations” of the resolution.

The TSE has police power. That is, it can restrict acts considered contrary to the public interest or harmful to the State. It is an intervention to limit the exercise of individual rights in favor of the rights of society. It cannot be exercised unlimitedly. Authorities must be guided by the principles of proportionality and reasonableness, adapting actions so as not to abusively interfere with the rights of citizens.

