STF judges action against the former senator, defendant on suspicion of money laundering, passive corruption and criminal organization

Minister Edson Fachin, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), voted for the conviction of former senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB-AL) for money laundering, passive corruption and being part of a criminal organization.

The case rapporteur began his vote last week and ended this Wednesday (May 17, 2023). Fachin proposed a sentence of 33 years, 10 months and 10 days in prison. The minister fixed the closed regime for the beginning of the execution of the sentence.

According to Fachin, Collor’s guilt is aggravated by the fact that the politician from Alagoas held public office at the time of the crimes, from 2011 to 2014.

“I understand that the judgment of disapproval that falls on his conduct is particularly intense, insofar as he is the base of someone who exercised popular representation for a long time, obtained through the trust deposited by voters in his performance. The transgression of the law by those who are usually entrusted with popular trust in the exercise of power entails a much more intense judgment of disapproval than when dealing with a citizen who does not hold this representation”, said the minister in an abbreviated version of his vote. Here’s the full (880 KB).

The rapporteur also ordered the 3 defendants to pay a joint and several fine in the amount of R$ 20 million. In addition to Collor, two other people are being tried for the same crimes: Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi by Leoni Ramosprivate operator and friend of Collor, and Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorimfinancial director of the former senator’s companies.

The other ministers must still vote on the trial. The action against the former senator has been in the Supreme Court since 2018. In 2017, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) filed the complaint. The case has already left the Supreme Court’s agenda twice. The case was taken to the Court as it was close to the statute of limitations.

According to the complaint, Collor was part of a criminal organization installed at BR Distribuidora, from 2010 to 2014. He was accused of receiving around R$ 30 million in bribes for business involving the company, at the time a subsidiary of Petrobras in fuel sales.

In an attempt to delay the conclusion of the case, the former senator’s defense had asked, last week, to send the case to the 1st Instance, but the request was denied by Fachin. The lawyers claimed that, as Collor’s mandate ended in January, he would have lost the privileged forum.

Until the new legislature took office, in February, Collor was a senator. In 2023, he ran for governor of Alagoas, but ended up as the 3rd most voted, with 223,585 votes. In his defense, he pleads not guilty and asks for acquittal.