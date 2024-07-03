Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/02/2024 – 21:54

The vice-president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Edson Fachin, was at the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (2) to delve deeper into the work of the MPRJ on the subject of public security policies and discuss compliance with the STF’s determinations regarding the Claim of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 635, which aims to reduce police lethality in the state.

The Attorney General of Justice, Luciano Mattos, demonstrated to the minister the initiatives already adopted by the MPRJ to comply with ADPF 635, such as the establishment of the Temporary Thematic Group to monitor the determinations of the ADPF and the creation of a 24-hour service hotline to receive reports of possible cases of violence and abuse of authority committed during police operations.

“The decisions of ADPF 635 allow the MPRJ to contribute to public safety, better exercising its role of external control of police activity, in order to improve the lives of citizens, preserving the lives of all those involved, including those of state agents”, stated Luciano Mattos.

Fachin learned about the studies developed by the Analysis, Diagnostics and Geoprocessing Management, such as the monitoring of police operations, which aims to monitor the evolution of actions and their results, since the validity of the ADPF. The Territory Management panel was also presented, which provides georeferenced information on crime and public safety, and the police action protocol was announced to increase security around public schools.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office is setting, and can set, an example for all of Brazil in the context of ADPF 635, which is to work with facts and evidence and, at the same time, act decisively in its institutional functions, including external control of police activity,” he said. For the rapporteur of the action, today’s meeting marks the end of the investigation phase of ADPF 635 and allows, at the beginning of the second half of the year, to indicate the action for trial.

In the afternoon, Minister Edson Fachin visited the Military Police’s Integrated Command and Control Center (CICC). During the event, topics such as the use of body cameras and the tools questioned by ADPF 635 were discussed. The minister also visited the Crisis Management Office, had access to the 190 call panel, and the city’s surveillance cameras.