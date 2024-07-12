Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 20:13

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), met this Friday (12) with representatives of the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi) and the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) to discuss the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

Fachin is the rapporteur of the case in which the Supreme Court ruled that the thesis is unconstitutional. Despite the Court’s decision, Congress validated the temporal framework last year by overturning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s veto of the bill in favor of the thesis.

During the hearing, Fachin received reports of concern from entities about the effects of maintaining the framework, according to which indigenous people only have rights to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were in legal dispute at the time.

During the meeting, Fachin defended a definitive decision by the Supreme Court on the issue and reaffirmed his position against the temporal framework.

On Wednesday (10), the minister was also approached by representatives of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples (Apib). They criticized the sending of the issue for conciliation and defended that Edson Fachin be chosen as the new rapporteur for the actions because he had already served in the same role.

Conciliation

Despite Fachin’s support, there is no deadline for the Supreme Court to definitively decide on the validity of the temporal framework. Earlier this month, Justice Gilmar Mendes scheduled August 5 as the start date for the conciliation committee that will deal with the actions involving the temporal framework.

In April, the minister denied the request to suspend the Congressional decision that validated the time frame and determined that the issue should be discussed in advance during conciliation hearings. The meetings are scheduled to continue until December 18 of this year.

Mendes is the rapporteur for the lawsuits filed by the PL, PP and Republicanos after the Court’s decision and the overturning of the presidential veto by Congress. The lawsuits aim to maintain the validity of the bill that recognized the milestone. The minister also reports on lawsuits in which entities representing indigenous people and government parties challenge the constitutionality of the thesis.