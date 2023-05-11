Minister understood that developments in the case are the responsibility of Lewandowski’s successor in the 2nd Panel

Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), forwarded to Minister Dias Toffoli the report on the action brought by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about the exchange of messages between members of the Lava Jato operation, a case that became known as Vaza Jato. Here’s the full (237 KB).

Toffoli joined the 2nd Panel of the Court after the Ricardo Lewandowski Retires on April 11, who was the initial rapporteur for the complaint. According to the advice of the STF, Fachin “did you understand” that it would be the responsibility of the successor to take care of the rapporteurship.

The conversation between the prosecutors of the Lava Jato operation and the former judge Sergio Moro were seized during the operation spoofing, which investigates the actions of a group of hackers who invaded the cell phones of authorities, such as prosecutors and Moro, and claim to have had access to messages exchanged on Telegram.

On January 25, Ricardo Lewandowski authorized (full – 191 KB) to defend the former president Lula access to seized content. Days later, on February 1, the magistrate took down the secrecy of conversations.

The action was filed by Lula’s lawyer, Eduardo Zanin, quoted to take over the Court vacancy left by Lewandowski.