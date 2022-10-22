





(Reuters) – Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Edson Fachin denied a request by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to suspend the resolution passed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that expanded the court’s own powers to fight dissemination of fake news on platforms and social networks in the final stretch of the second round of elections.

“In a perfunctory judgment, I consider that the Superior Electoral Court did not exceed the scope of its normative competence, conforming to the performance of its legitimate police power incident on electoral propaganda”, says Fachin in his decision.

The text approved by the TSE collegiate on Thursday provides for the possibility of immediate withdrawal of a video that has already been identified as fraudulent by the court, based on a reasoned decision, within two hours, under penalty of a fine to the platforms of 100 thousand reais. per hour.

The court also established that the systematic production of false or decontextualized information may also lead to the temporary suspension of profiles, accounts or channels on social media, and may even be liable for the crime of the Electoral Code of non-compliance with court orders.

For Fachin, the TSE’s resolution falls on the dissemination of false information through virtual media and the internet, “not a normative framework whose intentions are to govern traditional media and other communication vehicles”.

The Supreme Minister recalls that, in the case of “fake news” transmitted on the internet, there is a mismatch between the knowledge of the fact and the removal of the content.

“In this way, fake profiles can amplify the reach of disinformation, in a clear abuse of power”, he added.

For the minister, “the free public debate of ideas and the free electoral dispute should not be confused with the authorization to disseminate disinformation, prejudice and attacks on democracy”.

“As already established by this Federal Supreme Court on several occasions and by the Superior Electoral Court, one of the foundations of democracy, freedom of expression, cannot be used to attack it”, adds Fachin.

“In view of the foregoing, for not identifying the presence of the legal assumptions and given the imperative need to guarantee legal certainty regarding the rules applicable to the elections, I reject the precautionary measure postulated in this direct action”, decided the STF minister.

