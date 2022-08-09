In a statement on the campaign against polio, the Minister of Health would praise the government’s performance during the pandemic

The minister and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Edson Fachin, prohibited the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, from making a speech on radio and TV praising the actions of the federal government to contain the advance of covid-19.

The speech would have as its theme the launch of the campaign to combat poliomyelitis. Queiroga took the opportunity, however, to praise the government’s performance in the pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we demonstrated our ability to acquire and vaccinate our population in record time. As a result, we achieved high rates of vaccination coverage that allowed us to control the public health emergency of national importance.“, says part of the speech, which was not released.

According to Fachin, the declaration contradicts a section of the Constitution that bars the personification of public administration programs, especially in an election year. Here’s the intact of the decision (29 KB), given on Monday (8.Aug.2022), but published only on Tuesday (9.Aug).

“The principle of impersonality, contained in art. 37, § 1, of the Federal Constitution, disallows the personification of programs of the federal public administration, especially in the period before the elections and, precisely for this reason, is reached by the prohibitions of the Electoral Law”said the president of the TSE.

The statement had been authorized by Fachin on 3 August. The broadcast would be on Saturday (5.Aug). At the time, the minister determined, however, that there “only the identification of the Ministry of Health”.

After the decision, the government’s Communications Department requested authorization so that Queiroga could also speak. The pronouncement ended up being postponed to await the definition of the TSE.

Understand

It is forbidden to do institutional advertising in the 3 months prior to the elections. In other words, public agents cannot publicize programs, works, services and campaigns of federal, state and municipal agencies.

There are exceptions: advertising of products with competition in the market is not prohibited. Thus, it is allowed, for example, to publicize publicity involving public banks (which compete with private banks) or companies such as Petrobras.

In serious cases and “urgent public need”, agents can request authorization from the Electoral Court to run advertisements. As a result, vaccination programs or emergency combat programs against certain diseases can be publicized, as in the case of the campaign against poliomyelitis, in which there was a request for authorization from the government to the TSE.

Find out more in this report.