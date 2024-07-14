Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 19:51

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), asked the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to comment on the feasibility of Congress voting on the bill (PL) for renegotiating the states’ debts by July 20, the date set for the Union to block resources from Minas Gerais to pay part of the debt of around R$160 billion.

According to Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), “the State’s cash flow will be severely impacted” if the blockage occurs – therefore, he is asking for a new extension of the debt suspension until the issue is regulated by the Legislature.

Last Wednesday, the 10th, Pacheco indicated that the vote could be postponed until August, given the need to debate the text with senators and governors in the coming days. Fachin also asked Zema to comment on the conditions set by the Union in a document sent to the Court yesterday. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) told the minister that the State must resume payment of the installments to join the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF).

For Fachin, “legitimate interests” on the matter are controversial. He is on duty at the Court until the 16th.

The deadline for Minas Gerais to join the RRF has already been extended twice by Minister Kássio Nunes Marques, the rapporteur of the case, at the request of Zema and the president of the State Legislative Assembly, Tadeu Martins Leite (MDB). The financial benefits granted by the Union were due to end in December of last year.

The AGU alleged that Minas Gerais has not yet met all the fiscal rebalancing requirements required to join the RRF and argued that it is necessary to preserve equality with other federative entities.