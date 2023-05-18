Estadão Contenti

05/17/2023 – 18:44

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted this Wednesday, 17, to sentence former president Fernando Collor to 33 years, ten months and ten days in prison in an initial closed regime in a lawsuit opened from investigations of Operation Lava Jato.

Collor was accused of receiving bribes from UTC Engenharia in contracts with BR Distribuidora. He denies the accusations.

The complaint by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) states that, between 2010 and 2014, when he was a senator, Collor used political influence to appoint allies to strategic boards of BR. The objective would be to make the contract targeting scheme viable in exchange for ‘commissions’ allegedly paid by UTC.

The targeted contracts would involve work at the distribution terminals in Duque de Caxias (RJ), Manaus (AM), Caracaraí (RR), Oriximiná (PA), Cruzeiro do Sul (AC) and Porto Nacional (TO).

As rapporteur of the process, Fachin opened the votes. The minister’s position was tough. He argued that the former president has a long political career, which in Fachin’s assessment makes the accusations more serious.

“The transgression of the law by someone who is usually the holder of popular trust for the exercise of power entails a much more intense judgment of disapproval,” he said.

Fachin considered that there is evidence that Collor exercised ‘control’ over BR Distribuidora. “There is an impressive body of evidence,” he said.

The minister enumerated e-mails, notes seized by the Federal Police at Collor’s house in Brasília, records of the then senator’s entry into the BR headquarters, deposit slips found in the office of money changer Alberto Youssef, in addition to the statements made by the former director of Petrobras , Nestor Cerveró, and the owner of UTC Ricardo Pessoa.

“The contents show that he (Collor) had detailed information about the deals signed”, concluded Fachin.

Former minister Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi and operator Luís Pereira Duarte de Amorim are also defendants in the process. For them, Fachin suggested sentences of eight years and one month in prison and 16 years and ten months of imprisonment, respectively.

The minister also defended that Collor, Bergamaschi and Amorim be condemned and return R$ 20 million – the equivalent of the allegedly embezzled money.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes also voted to convict them, but stopped short of suggesting a penalty. He said he saw “strong, autonomous elements” in the crimes.

“A criminal organization was formed, including the money changer Alberto Youssef, with payments through a sophisticated laundering scheme,” he said.

The trial continues this Thursday, 18.























