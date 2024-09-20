The Ruy Barbosa Merit of Accounts honor was granted to the ministers of the STF and Secom by the Court of Auditors of the Federal District; see images

The TCDF (Federal District Court of Auditors) paid tribute this Friday (September 20, 2024) to those who contributed to the protection of public assets and control of public management acts. Among those honored are the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Edson Fachin; the minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta; and the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB).

The Ruy Barbosa Order of Merit of Accounts was awarded during the special session commemorating the 64th anniversary of the Court of Auditors. TCDF employees who provided quality service and defended public resources also received honors.

Minister Fachin highlighted the importance of the court’s role in the transparency and security of the Brazilian State.

“The tribute paid by the Federal District Court of Auditors is a moment in which the important role of the courts of auditors is highlighted, so that we always have a transparent state, a safe state, a state that verifies the application of resources related to the public treasury”said Minister Edson Fachin. He received the highest degree of honor, the Grand Cross.

“This is the moment to extol some extremely important constitutional values, such as administrative morality”added the minister.

Minister Paulo Pimenta recalled the tragedy that hit Rio Grande do Sul in March 2024.

“Fate would have it that I received this honor here in the Federal District, on September 20, on Gaucho Day, in recognition of the work of supporting reconstruction in this very difficult time experienced by our State. […] I receive, honored and moved, this tribute and extend it to all the people of Rio Grande do Sul, who in reality, are largely responsible for the reconstruction of our State.”said Pepper.

The honor is divided into degrees that are established by the function exercised in the institutions of the Brazilian State. Thus, the higher up the hierarchy of powers, the higher the level of the honor. The honors are divided into: Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer and Knight.

Other names that received the highest honor were federal deputy Rafael Prudente (MDB) and the minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Reynaldo Soares.

Knight

One of the honorees was Francisco Almeida, one of the waiters at the TCDF presidency. He received the honor of knighthood for services rendered to the house. Almeida, who has worked at the court for 30 years, said that he is “very rewarding” and felt “very honored”.

See some of the honorees:

Intern Rafael Corrieri produced this text under the supervision of the assistant editorial secretary, Simone Kafruni.