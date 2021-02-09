The question of returning the monument to the revolutionary and statesman Felix Dzerzhinsky to the historical place on the Lubyanka Square of the capital continues to be actively discussed in society.

“These are just different facets of the history of our country”

A number of Russian cultural figures, publicists and bloggers have signed an appeal to the government and the Moscow mayor’s office with a request to restore the sculpture in the place from where it was removed in 1991.

“Since its installation back in 1958, in the center of the Lubyanka architectural ensemble, the work of the brilliant monumentalist Yevgeny Vuchetich and the architect Grigory Zakharov managed to become an unconditional part of the historical and cultural landscape of our capital,” the appeal says. the ensemble of Lubyanskaya Square, one of the original “visiting cards” of the historical center of Moscow, in the place of which, in our opinion, there is now a completely irregular and empty void. As a real historical political and statesman, Felix Dzerzhinsky still, at least for a part of our society, undoubtedly continues to be, as they say, a controversial figure. But it just so happened that the monument to him, the work of Vuchetich and Zakharov, as a monument to the tragic and great era of revolutions and upheavals, is absolutely indisputable. “

The authors of the appeal noted that the possible return of the monument to Dzerzhinsky to Lubyanskaya Square “in no way replaces the Solovetsky stone installed on the same square, but, on the contrary, if you like, complements it. Because these are just different facets of the history of our country, which must be loved and accepted as it is ”.

Among those who signed the document Zakhar Prilepin, Dmitry Puchkov, Alexander Prokhanov, Semyon Pegov, Dmitry Lekukh, Anna Pogonina, Dmitry Steshin, Peter Lidov, German Sadulaev, Sergey Kolyasnikov other.

“We will consider”

Head of the Moscow City Duma Commission on Culture and Mass Communications Evgeny Gerasimov RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti: “Each appeal is considered depending on today’s opinion, the wishes of residents who will evaluate this or that proposal. Opinion can change, in my lifetime there were a lot of such desires and proposals, most often they arise on the eve of elections to various structures of state power. I have not seen the appeal, but I can say that any appeal, both in the Duma and in the government, is taken very seriously. I do not assess this proposal, I am acting in accordance with the interests of the majority of our Muscovites … As a representative of one of the branches of government, I should not rely on my personal opinion. Let’s consider, I have to be objective. ”

Monument to the work of the sculptor Evgeny Vuchetich and architect Grigory Zakharov on Dzerzhinsky Square, now Lubyanskaya Square, was installed in December 1958. On August 22, 1991, a crowd of “GKChP winners” pulled off the Dzerzhinsky monument from the pedestal, and this event became a symbol of the notorious “August revolution”. The statue was not destroyed, but taken to a vacant lot, from where it later migrated to the Muzeon art park.

Of course, in 1991 no one conducted any polls regarding the fate of the monument. But already a few months later, after the collapse of the USSR and the so-called “shock therapy”, the number of those who supported the return of the Dzerzhinsky monument to its rightful place began to grow.

Opinion of the people and legal incident

Calls for the return of the monument to Lubyanka have been heard for about 20 years. A poll conducted by VTsIOM, for example, in 2013, showed that 46 percent of the respondents were in favor of restoring the monument, and only a quarter were against.

In December 2020, the “Officers of Russia” organization sent an appeal to the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov with a request to assess the transfer in 1991 of the monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky from Lubyanskaya Square in Moscow and to take measures to return the monument back.

The organization drew attention to the fact that the law was violated in relation to the sculpture. The operation to dismantle the monument was carried out on the basis of the Decree of the Mayor of Moscow Gabriel Popova “On the dismantling of the monument to F.E.Dzerzhinsky.” But Popov did not have such powers. According to the Decree of the Council of Ministers of the RSFSR of August 30, 1960, No. 1327, the monument by Yevgeny Vuchetich was put under state protection as a “monument of art subject to protection as a monument of national importance.” In December 1978, the RSFSR adopted the Law “On the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Monuments”. Article 41 of this document stated that “the demolition, relocation, alteration of immovable historical and cultural monuments is prohibited. An exception to this rule may be allowed only with a special permission in each individual case of the Council of Ministers of the USSR – in relation to monuments of all-Union significance, the Council of Ministers of the RSFSR – in relation to monuments of republican and local significance. ”

The actions of Mayor Popov are nothing more than an act provided for by Article 171 of the RSFSR Criminal Code “Excessive power or official powers.”

Understanding the legal conflict, in subsequent years, the Dzerzhinsky monument was gradually downgraded in status. May 5, 1997 by decree of the President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin the monument to Dzerzhinsky was excluded from the list of historical and cultural monuments of federal significance and was recommended to be classified as local monuments. On November 11, 1997, by the Decree of the Moscow City Government, it was given the status of a historical monument of local importance.

On January 23, 2007, by the Decree of the Moscow Government, the monument was given the status of a cultural heritage monument of regional significance.

Dzerzhinsky cannot be deleted from history

The question of returning the monument to Dzerzhinsky is a question of our self-identification, our attitude to the most important period in the history of the country. Among other leaders, Dzerzhinsky stood at the origins of the state that defeated fascism. The creator of the state security organs, which have shown the highest efficiency, recognized throughout the world. The savior of millions of street children who were returned to society, bringing up worthy citizens of a great country. A fighter against corruption and bureaucracy, who wrote: “The irrepressible inflation of the states, the emergence of more and more new apparatuses, the monstrous bureaucratization of every business – heaps of papers and hundreds of thousands of hacks; capture of large buildings and premises; car epidemic; millions of frills. This is legal feeding and devouring of state property – by these locusts. In addition to this, unheard-of, shameless bribery and embezzlement. “

And after all, unlike many modern fighters against “crooks and thieves”, Dzerzhinsky was able not only to speak, but also to act really effectively in any of the directions where he was appointed.

One way or another, Felix Edmundovich will remain in history forever. Regardless of the final decision on the fate of the monument.